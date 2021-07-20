Short Interest in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Drops By 34.8%

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,475. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.87.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,001 shares of company stock worth $16,615,912. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

