Short Interest in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Drops By 30.6%

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 843,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. 1,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,380. IMARA has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.68.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMARA will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other IMARA news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IMARA by 3,828.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IMARA by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 105,040 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in IMARA during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in IMARA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IMARA by 560.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

