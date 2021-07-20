Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Drops By 50.4%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the June 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $5.26. 103,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.60. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.