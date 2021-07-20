Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Drops By 25.1%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 36,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. 12,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,475. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson bought 51,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $391,282.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 107,531 shares of company stock worth $726,138. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Insignia Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

