Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Expands By 28.7%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,764,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
INVU stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,058,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,508. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19. Investview has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.79.
About Investview
Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.