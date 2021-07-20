Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Expands By 28.7%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,764,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INVU stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,058,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,508. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19. Investview has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

