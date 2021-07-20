Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Increases By 32.5%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $59.12 and a one year high of $98.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.08.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

