Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Increases By 32.5%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $59.12 and a one year high of $98.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.08.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.
About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.
