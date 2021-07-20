Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Increases By 21.7%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth $94,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITCB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,041. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter.

About Itaú Corpbanca

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

