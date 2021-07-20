Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Rises By 42.9%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

