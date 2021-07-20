Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Declines By 41.7%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Journey Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of JRNGF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

