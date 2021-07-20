Short Interest in Med BioGene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) Increases By 20.0%

Med BioGene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MBGNF remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. Med BioGene has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12.

About Med BioGene

Med BioGene Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the life science business with a focus on the development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical tests for non-small-cell lung cancer. The company focuses on the commercialization of technologies in various industrial sectors.

