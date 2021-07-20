Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Decreases By 41.0%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of NTZ stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. 12,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

