Short Interest in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Declines By 35.2%

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,466. The company has a market cap of $255.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.80. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.