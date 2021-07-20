Short Interest in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Drops By 28.2%

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 381,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. 582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 3.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 58,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $5,426,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

