Short Interest in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Grows By 33.1%

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PMBC opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.96. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

In other news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,412,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.