Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Decreases By 31.4%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 836,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDSB shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, insider Delyle W. Bloomquist purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $298,797. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $1,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 4,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

