Short Interest in Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Drops By 41.9%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 54,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.48. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.