Short Interest in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Declines By 27.5%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 561,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 773,900 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SG Blocks in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SG Blocks by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SG Blocks in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SG Blocks in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SG Blocks in the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGBX opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23. SG Blocks has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $37.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -5.34.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

