Short Interest in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Expands By 21.0%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,688.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,243. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $906.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

STTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

