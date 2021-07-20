Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Grows By 36.8%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SING opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55. SinglePoint has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.