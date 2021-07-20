Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Declines By 46.1%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

