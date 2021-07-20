Short Interest in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Increases By 20.5%

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 24.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 252,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 50,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

STORE Capital stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. 2,124,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

