Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Decreases By 31.5%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on SNCR shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.86.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,988 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

