Short Interest in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Decreases By 25.2%

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 218,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tennant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tennant by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNC traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. 619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,249. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

