Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Rises By 32.3%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.0 days.
Shares of WEIGF opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.54. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $28.55.
The Weir Group Company Profile
Read More: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.