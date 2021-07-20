Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Drops By 37.7%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.9 days.

Topcon stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08. Topcon has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -233.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

