Short Interest in Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Rises By 23.0%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 276,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,398.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNPRF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Uniper alerts:

UNPRF stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.77.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.