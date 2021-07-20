Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Drops By 45.4%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,200 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. 105,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $175.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

