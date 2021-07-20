Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Drops By 45.4%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,200 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:UTI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. 105,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $175.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on UTI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
Universal Technical Institute Company Profile
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.
