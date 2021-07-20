Short Interest in WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Rises By 43.9%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. WANdisco has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WANdisco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

