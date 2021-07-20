Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Declines By 44.6%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
In other Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 165,199 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 266,013 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 173.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 112,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
