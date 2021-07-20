Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at National Bankshares

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.03.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$16.12 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.91 and a 52 week high of C$16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.07.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.189768 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -528.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,400. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

