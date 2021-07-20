Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $379.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

