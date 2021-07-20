SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Down 36.0% in June

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Abundis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $252,600.00. Also, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,628.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $438,950 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 120,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.68. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 130.55%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.