Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up to $23.31

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.31, but opened at $23.99. Similarweb shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 268 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMWB. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Similarweb alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.