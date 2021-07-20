Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to post ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.66). Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings of $3.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 231.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $472,650.00. Insiders have sold 456,829 shares of company stock worth $15,295,735 in the last three months. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

