Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in June

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,796,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 5,931,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,103.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 2,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

