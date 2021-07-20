Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in June

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,796,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 5,931,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,103.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 2,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12.
About Sinopharm Group
