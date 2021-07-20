SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,634 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.00% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $152,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.59. 1,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,954,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,056 shares of company stock worth $11,048,403 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

