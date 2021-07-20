SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

SKYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $26.84 on Friday. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

