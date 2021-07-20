SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLG. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.30.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG stock opened at $72.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.