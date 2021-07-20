Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is Twin Securities Inc.’s Largest Position

Twin Securities Inc. grew its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 48.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,620 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies makes up approximately 35.9% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Twin Securities Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $55,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

NYSE WORK traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 643,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $140,219.31. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $147,840.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,882 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

