Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sleep Number updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.25 EPS.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

