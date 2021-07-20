Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number stock traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.24. 1,029,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,827. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.