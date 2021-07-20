Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Sleep Number updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.25 EPS.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $5.77 on Tuesday, hitting $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.41.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

