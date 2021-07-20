Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $36,964,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

