SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) & Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Financial Comparison

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SLR Investment pays out 117.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SLR Investment and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment presently has a consensus target price of $19.05, indicating a potential upside of 2.09%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 90.14% 6.90% 3.02% Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of SLR Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SLR Investment and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.48 $15.45 million $1.40 13.33 Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher. It employs fundamental analysis, with bottom-up stock picking approach, to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's Pennsylvania Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known a Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on December 20, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

