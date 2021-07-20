SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.27. 24 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $366.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 30.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after buying an additional 97,777 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SmartFinancial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

