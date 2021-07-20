SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $4.03 on Major Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $62,784.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $4.03 or 0.00013515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00036724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00095963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00142121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.07 or 0.99649429 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,666 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

