Socket Mobile (SCKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of SCKT stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

