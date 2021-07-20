SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,067. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $162.60 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock worth $10,294,803. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

