Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $8.29 million and $132,451.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00141361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,904.60 or 0.99815453 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,582,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.