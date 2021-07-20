SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of SCSG stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

